GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County family is without a home after it was severely damaged in a suspected DUI-related crash this weekend.

The Castillo family is looking at what is left of their home.

“Just pushed the whole trailer a foot back, six inches forward. It doesn’t sound like a lot but when you’re talking about a home, that’s a significant impact,” said Greenville County Resident, Samantha Castillo.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, it started on Ballenger Road in Greer with a driver they believe was under the influence.

Troopers said the driver went off the road, into the yard next door and then crashed into the Castillos’ home.

“I can’t even imagine if my two-year-old would have been playing on the floor in their room. There was a bookshelf that he had screwed to the wall, fell over,” Castillo told us.

Luckily for them, they weren’t home when it happened.

Samantha Castillo was with her mom out of state, that’s where her kids are staying now. She told 7NEWS, that being away from them at a time like this, has been the most difficult part of it all.

“I hate it because my two-year-old has never been away from me. Now, he doesn’t understand what is going on,” Castillo explained.

The next challenge for these two is finding a home.

Despite that, they’re just grateful they’re all safe.

Troopers have identified the person they said crashed into the home as a 20-year-old man. He has been charged with DUI.

If you would like to help the Castillo family, they are accepting gift card donations for any food establishments. Also, they aren’t able to access any of their belongings inside their home because it has been deemed as too unsafe to enter. You can contact them through email about any donations at sammiee90@gmail.com.