FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Week two of the high school football season continued Friday, including the excitement at an Upstate school surrounding a new athletic program.

On any given Friday night during the late summer months through the fall, you can count on football action across the Upstate.

In Fountain Inn, community members said they have longed to, once again, cheer for a team of their own.

“The last high school in Fountain Inn closed down in 1957 and so those people have wanted a new high school here in town, in our community,” said Robby Bell, Fountain Inn High School athletic director. “To have a football team to go with it, you know, everybody loves Friday nights here in South Carolina and so we get to experience that right here in our hometown.”

It’s a season of firsts at Fountain Inn High School.

While the school is entering its second year of learning, it has a growing fan base rooted in the inaugural football team.

“We started with a middle school team two years ago, a sub-varsity last year, and this is our first year with varsity,” said Bell.

The 2022-2023 team consists solely of freshmen and sophomores, playing now against a higher level of competition.

“I feel excited and a little nervous because we just have got to try to get a win,” said Noah Ferrell, Fountain Inn football linebacker/tight end.

From the city’s streets to the hallways inside Fountain Inn High School, the “Fury’s” fan base is growing. As does the excitement for students leading up to games each week.

Some of the students said game days are unlike any others they’ve experienced before.

“It wasn’t as exciting as this. It was our first-ever varsity football game. Everybody was happy to see us,” said Brendon Wilson, Fountain Inn football wide receiver/cornerback.

“Everybody is really close to each another and the community really rallies around the whole team,” Brantley Cooper, a Fountain Inn cheerleader said.

“It feels like you are a part of a family,” said Savannah Cobb, a student at Fountain Inn High School.

According to the school’s athletic director, more than a thousand Fury fans filled the stands last week for the team’s highly anticipated season opener. School leaders said they are excited to see that number grow.

“We are excited for the community that showed up and showed out and how much fun we are going to have over the years with the community’s support behind us,” said Bell.

While the community plans to file into the stands with a reignited Fury pride each week, the team is locked in on a task of their own.

“We want to come out here and get our first varsity win,” said Wilson.

The Fountain Inn Fury (0-1) will continue their season at home Friday night against Woodruff Wolverines (1-0). Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and kick-off will follow at 7:30 p.m.



