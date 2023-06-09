GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am is back in the Upstate this weekend with a number of celebrities and athletes in the lineup.

Players teed off Friday for day two of the tournament under clear skies with fans watching, ready for action.

“My wife gets on to me because I have it marked on the calendar,” said Danny Blue. “Theres a few thing we keep up with and it’s this event.”

“I love this tournament every year. It’s super fun,” said Asa Forrest.

“We love the atmosphere. The weather is great and seeing all the celebrities is awesome,” said a group of guys who said they returned home from college just in time for the tournament.

During play, each professional was paired up with an amateur partner for each of the first two rounds, according to the tournament.

Among the big names at Thornblade Club Friday was a pair with a passion for sports.

“A man who played before 80,000 screaming fans, who played in a super bowl. Come on, piece of cake. This is you! You got this,” said 7NEWS Sports Director, Pete Yannity.

“Yeah, he’s right,” Todd Gurley, former NFL star, chimed in.

Yannity and Gurley teed off together Friday afternoon.

Despite previously playing in front of thousands of fans, Gurley seemed a bit nervous before the afternoon round began.

“The kids, they don’t have a filter. They’re like, yeah I’ve seen you golfing and you suck,” Gurley said with a laugh. “That’s the one thing I’m more afraid of.”

Also playing at Thornblade Club Friday was country music star, Chris Lane, Larry the Cable Guy, NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and more.

Fans of all ages gathered around to watch. Some, like five-year-old Anderson Rickett, said it was their first time at the tournament.

Rickett’s father said his son was celebrating a special day alongside the course.

“We go down to river falls a good bit and put around down there so we have a good time and he loves playing. So it’s cool to be out here with him for his first time,” said Steven Rickett. “And it’s actually his birthday!”

As play continued, fans said they couldn’t help but enjoy the atmosphere, following the game and the stars on the course.

“I have not seen anybody that did not have a smile on their face while they were here,” said Blue.

Funds raised during the tournament will benefit local Upstate charities including Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, the Cancer Society of Greenville, and others.

The tournament will continue through Sunday.

Be sure to stick with 7NEWS for the latest updates and standings.