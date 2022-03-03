ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – This weekend the Southern Conference Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments are underway in Asheville.

According to conference leaders, thousands of people are expected to attend the games.

The 2022 women’s tournament tipped off Thursday morning while the men’s games are slated to begin Friday.

The competition is drawling local and out-of-state fans to the Harrah’s Cherokee Arena for the action. On Thursday, people were buzzing around the concourse and inside the arena, taking the time to soak in everything the tournament has to offer.

Ten men’s teams and eight women’s teams are in town with one goal in mind- to take home a SoCon championship.

“We just want Samford to win and go all the way,” said Shelley & Nils Czajkowski.

“Go Bears,” said Sam Creswell as she cheered for Mercer’s women’s basketball team.

According to conference leaders, the SoCon tournament is the oldest in college basketball.

“It is! It is in the country and we think it’s the best,” said Jim Schaus, Southern Conference Commissioner.

From the fan zone to concessions, attendees were found Thursday inside Harrah’s Cherokee Center enjoying all aspects of the tournament.

“The city really gets behind it. There’s a lot of fun activities that we do throughout the community as well,” said Schaus.

“Man it’s great, great atmosphere. I’m a former college player so it makes you kind of think of those times,” said Terrell Boykin.

Boykin told 7NEWS on Thursday that he’s excited to support his daughter, Sydney. She’s a sophomore guard for the defending women’s conference champs, the Mercer Bears.

“I just wanted to come up and support my daughter playing in the first round of the tournament. We did it last year and had some success,” said Boykin.

Meanwhile, other attendees added another chapter to their yearly tradition.

“It really is that just a return to normalcy,” said Creswell with her friends. “This is a part of our traditions that we have been doing for four years, so it’s good to be back.”

“You know we saw it during our regular season, to get fans starting to come back and to enjoy it. It means a lot. Obviously it’s the crowned jewel of all of the college championships that the SoCon has, and it means so much to have everybody back and we can’t wait. We are just getting started,” said Schaus.

By Monday, one men’s team and one women’s team will be crowned champions. The winners will advance to the NCAA tournament which is scheduled to begin later this month.

“This conference tournament means so much and all of our championships do. It’s their opportunity to have a post-season experience,” said Schaus. “Hopefully we can do some damage in the NCAA’s.”

The women’s SoCon championship game is scheduled for Sunday, March 6th and the men’s action will wrap up on Monday.