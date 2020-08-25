Farmers welcome President Trump to western North Carolina

MILLS RIVER, NC (WSPA) – Farmers from across the southeast gathered in Mills River to hear President Trump speak about the Farmer to Families Food Box program.

Farmers said they often feel unappreciated for the work they do, but they feel like the president supports them and they feel honored that he made the time to speak to them today.

The farmers gathered at the invitation of the White House.

“This event right here kind of highlights the farming community and to have a sitting president come to this area in the 11th district, to kind of highlight families, it’s kind of a big deal,” said farmer Tommy Long.

Many of the farmers participating are involved in the Farmer to Families Food Box program.

Dan King, who farms about 6,000 acres in Georgia, said the coronavirus has hurt the farming business.

“We spend a great deal of money trying to implement a strategy that keeps from spreading COVID virus at our packing house and our farms and also our food safety aspects,” said King.

Farmers say the program has helped.

“Without this program, there are farms that would have shut down,” said Flavor 1st Growers and Packers co-owner Brian Rose. “They would have all their expenses in place with nowhere to go with this product. And a lot of these family farms are second, third, and fourth generation farms.”

Many of the farmers and their families made a day of the event, arriving early to Mills River Brewing across the street which served as a staging area for the administration. Some people from the area did too.

“I was just coming out to support the President,” said Brevard resident Chuck Posten.

But some farmers say, politics aside, it’s exciting to to see a sitting president.

“Today is just a highlight of my life,” said Flavor 1st Growers and Packers co-owner Kirby Johnson. “You know I just can’t explain and it’s like I told a lot of people, if this pandemic had happened six years and Obama and Biden was here, it would be the same feeling for me. This is about America.”