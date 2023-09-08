GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that one person is dead following a crash that happened on Friday.

According to troopers, a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle was driving west along SC-80. A 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was also pulling a trailer was trying to turn left onto SC-80 from Old Highway 14.

Troopers said that the motorcycle hit the tractor-trailer on the driver’s side of the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer around 11:45 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

