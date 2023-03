ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – An afternoon wreck left one person dead in Anderson County on Tuesday.

The wreck occurred on South Main Street around 3 p.m. It appeared to involved a tractor trailer and a motorcycle.

One person was taken away from the scene via helicopter.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed someone died in the crash, but no other details are available.

