PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Pickens County Monday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7 a.m. on Prince Perry Road near US 123.

SCHP said the driver of a 2007 Toyota SUV was traveling north on Prince Perry Road when they hit the pedestrian in the road. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.