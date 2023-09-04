LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a fatal crash that happened on Labor Day left two people dead.

According to troopers, a 2012 Toyota sedan was traveling east on Old Milton Road when it drove off of the right side of the road hit an embankment, and overturned leaving the two occupants deceased.

Troopers said that the crash happened around 3:45 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

