SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person was killed in a wreck on Fairfield Road near Chesnee on Friday.

Details of the crash are currently unavailable.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed his office was called to the scene of the wreck, and a special investigation unit was also called to the scene.

This is a developing story, we will update it as we learn more.