Fatal single-vehicle crash in Anderson Co., 1 dead

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Palmetto Road at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Troopers said the driver of a 2005 Toyota Sedan was traveling east on Palmetto Road when they traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned then struck a tree. They were not seat belted and were entrapped.

They passed away at a hospital.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner has identified the victim as Virginia Louise Ross Tollison, 68, of Piedmont.

