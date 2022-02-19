Fatal single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A single-vehicle crash killed one person Friday night in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 85 Southbound near the 12th mile marker. The driver of a 1992 Honda four-door sedan was traveling south when they traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

SCHP said they were injured, entrapped and had to be extricated by mechanical means. They were taken to an area hospital by helicopter.

Troopers said the driver later died. Their identity has not been released.