ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Traffic on Interstate 40 was brought to a stop on Friday as first responders responded to a fatal wreck near the Brevard Road exit.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the wreck occurred at around 3:51 p.m. when a 2006 Nissan Altima went the wrong way on I-40 and crashed into a Honda Odyssey van head-on, then into a Ford F150 truck.

The driver of the Nissan, Craig Patten Reinfeld, died at the scene. Two people in the van and the truck were taken to Mission Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck is still being investigated.