HOT SPRINGS, N.C. (WSPA) – Caleb Schroeder is on a mission with his father, Kirk, to raise awareness and money for special causes by cycling across the country in 33 days.

Caleb, 15, hopes to raise money for Shriners Children’s Hospital and Autism Speaks in this 3,400+ mile trek with his father. To donate to his cause, click here.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the duo had raised more than $19,000 toward the goal.

“I like to do it,” Caleb said, “but at the same time when I’m actually in it, especially with cycling, my butt hurts.”

The two are riding over 100 miles each day on average as they cycle from Seattle, Washington, to St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The donations hold meaning for the Schroeders.

Caleb is on the autism spectrum and received life-changing treatment from Shriners as a child.

“Caleb was born with a condition called hydrocephalus, which is water on the brain,” his father said. “So, he immediately had a brain surgery when he was two months old. We didn’t know the effects that were going to come from that – or the challenges later in life – but that caused some brain damage on his left side and cerebral palsy on his right side.”

The 15-year-old is remarkably athletic: He ran 1,000 miles in 2018, cycled 5,000 in 2019 and 10,000 more in 2021. This year, he was determined to cross the country and to help others along the way.

The duo stopped to rest near Asheville with their family Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, they will embark on day 29 of 33, which will result in lunch in Greenville and another night’s stop in Greenwood.