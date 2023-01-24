GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation Columbia is still accepting applications for its upcoming Citizens Academy class in Greenville this spring.

The classes will be held on Thursdays beginning on April 20 through May 25.

The goal of the FBI Citizens Academy is to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through frank discussion and education.

A nomination form is available here. Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 17.

There is no cost to attend the academy.