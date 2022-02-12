FBI, DEA involved in Asheville drug trafficking arrest; 2 charged

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Multiple departments, including the FBI and DEA, arrested two felons on drug trafficking and gun charges in Asheville Friday.
The Asheville Police Department said they, along with Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Swain County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, BIA, ATF, FBI, SBI and DEA were involved in the case.
Tarrell Leshaun Williams, 41, and Adrian Bernard Ramsey, 50, were both charged and arrested.
Officials recovered a handgun, 1,296 grams of meth, 142 grams of Fentanyl, and $8,731 during the arrest.
Williams and Ramsey face the following charges:
Tarrell Leshaun Williams
- Firearm by convicted felon
- Federal warrant for trafficking meth
Adrian Bernard Ramsey
- Two counts of trafficking meth level III
- Two counts of trafficking opiates level III
- Two counts of possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II
- Two counts of manufacture, sell, distribute, possess cds within 1,000 feet of a school
- Felony maintain a vehicle or dwelling
Williams and Ramsey were taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center for booking, APD said. Williams does not have a bond set. Ramsey is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.