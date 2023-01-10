GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation at Premier Medical Services and Diversified Medical Healthcare on Pelham Road.

We’re working to learn more about this multi-agency investigation. What we’re told right now is that the FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity, meaning they have search warrants for the location.

7NEWS reached out to Premier Medical and has yet to hear back.

FBI and deputies were at the scene all day.

Once we receive more information, we will update this story.