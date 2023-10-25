(WSPA) – The FBI is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information which leads to the capture of four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Jail in Georgia earlier this week.

Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell escaped from the Bibb County Jail on Monday.

According to the FBI office in Columbia, the men could be in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia or West Virginia.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for the capture of 37-year-old Barnwell. He was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges and faces a significant time in prison when sentenced. The FBI is also offering up to $5,000 for the capture of the other 3 escapees. They Fournier who is charged with murder, Stokes who faces drug charges, and Anderson who was jailed for aggravated assault.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for each man.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is also offering $5,000 for the capture of each of the escaped inmates. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar reward for the capture of each of the men.

Combined, rewards for the capture of the group add up to $73,000.

Anyone with information on the possible location(s) of these escapees should call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.