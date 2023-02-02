(WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg will soon be revitalizing Duncan Park after receiving $300,000 from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

“It has been underutilized in some ways so we have been looking at ways we can increase use, encourage more residents to come out and take advantage of the space,” Communications and Marketing Manager for the City of Spartanburg, Christopher George said. “This has been a huge emphasis for us and this will be a really big help for that.”

The city said they will match the federal grant providing another $300,000. Their plans include a paved trail to connect the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail and the Daniel Morgan Trail System. They also want to replace a wooden bridge with an aluminum bridge and remove invasive plant species.

“That planning is in the final stages,” Spartanburg City Councilman Jamie Fulmer said. “We have had a lot of community involvement, a lot of input from our citizens both throughout Spartanburg and throughout the neighboring neighborhoods. We have really had a great collaborative effort to come up with a new master plan that will better activate the park.”

The city, along with a citizens advisory group, and Play Advocate Live Well, are finishing up their master plan to present to city council, hoping to implement their renovations later this year.

“This is going to be a great new project for our city,” Fulmer said. “I think it will help better connect neighborhoods like Duncan Park to our downtown corridor.”

Duncan Park is the City of Spartanburg’s largest recreational asset. City leaders are expecting upgrades to be vital in moving the city forward.