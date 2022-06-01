ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – FedEx announced Wednesday plans to break ground for a new facility in Anderson County. This will be a $45 million investment that will create 12 new jobs.

FedEx will be located at Pelzer Point Building One along Interstate 85 off Exit 32.

The facility will have 12,500 square feet of Class A industrial space with 32’ ceiling heights, rear-load

orientation, 50 dock doors and office space.

“This is yet further evidence of the continuing growth of Anderson County,” said Councilman Brett Sanders. “We know that these numbers will continue to grow as our citizens are productive and have a strong work ethic.”

The completion day has not yet been released.