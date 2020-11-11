Fellow Countrymen holds supply drive to support homeless veterans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Fellow Countrymen, a nonprofit in Greenville helping to support and care for homeless veterans in the Upstate, is asking for community support this Veterans Day.

The nonprofit helps provide veterans with resources for housing, food, financial management, alcohol and drug abuse, PTSD and employment assistance.

Organizer Renee Nardone said donations are need for their two homes, which can house 13 veterans.

The nonprofit is in need of the following items:

cleaning supplies

mops

dish soap

laundry soap

fabric softener

bleach

trash bags

toilet paper

paper towels

razors

male underwear all sizes

towels

kitchen towels

coffee

water

bed sheets

shower caddy

laundry baskets

shower liners

pillows

bag clips

shelving

Visa or Walmart gift cards

Click here to learn more about the organization and how to donate.