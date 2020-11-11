Fellow Countrymen holds supply drive to support homeless veterans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Fellow Countrymen, a nonprofit in Greenville helping to support and care for homeless veterans in the Upstate, is asking for community support this Veterans Day.
The nonprofit helps provide veterans with resources for housing, food, financial management, alcohol and drug abuse, PTSD and employment assistance.
Organizer Renee Nardone said donations are need for their two homes, which can house 13 veterans.
The nonprofit is in need of the following items:
- cleaning supplies
- mops
- dish soap
- laundry soap
- fabric softener
- bleach
- trash bags
- toilet paper
- paper towels
- razors
- male underwear all sizes
- towels
- kitchen towels
- coffee
- water
- bed sheets
- shower caddy
- laundry baskets
- shower liners
- pillows
- bag clips
- shelving
- Visa or Walmart gift cards
Click here to learn more about the organization and how to donate.