FEMA opens 2 registration centers in Haywood Co.

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened two registration centers in Canton to help Tropical Storm Fed survivors to apply for assistance.

FEMA mobile units are at these locations on Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

• 13175 Cruso Rd, Canton, NC 28716 – East Fork Baptist Church

• 77 Penland St., Canton, NC 28716 – Canton Recreation Park

FEMA personnel at the centers can help residents in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties who were impacted by Tropical Storm Fred apply for federal assistance.

There are three other ways to register. You can go go online, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA app for smartphones.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 8.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repair or other disaster-related

needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.