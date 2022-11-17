SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – From Skating on the Square to carousels, the city of Spartanburg has added something downtown for the holidays. For this holiday season, they will be placing a Ferris wheel downtown.

It will be there from December 6 through December 31. The first day people can ride will be at the Dickens of a Christmas Festival.

It will be located right on South Spring Street. Even better news: it’s completely free.

Chris George, with the city, said people can ride it as much as they’d like.

They are partnering with Piedmont Interstate Fair to bring this Ferris wheel for all the community members.

“It’s a nice sized Ferris wheel, get a great view of Morgan Square and downtown, it should be a really fun time,” said George.

The hours will be:

Monday-Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ferris Wheel will be closed on Christmas Day.

George said a section of the street will be shut down and they will lose around 20 parking spaces, but he said it will be worth it for some holiday joy.