LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is hoping community members will help some students get the school year off on a good start.

The sheriff’s office will be at the Chick-Fil-A in Laurens from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. collecting school supplies and monetary donations. The department hopes to bring in enough supplies to completely fill a police cruiser.

The event has been a successful one for the department in the past, and all of the supplies are given to local students who could not otherwise get them.