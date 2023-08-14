GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville Police Department are hosting a “Fill the Cruiser” food drive event on Wednesday to benefit Greenville Humane Society and Greenville County Animal Care.

Greenville County Animal Care is a non-profit organization which aims to preserve the lives and enhance the well-being of animals.

For Wednesday’s fill the cruiser event, the organization is asking for donations of Dry cat and dog food, canned cat and dog food, Kraft cheese singles, soft dog treats, cat toys, durable dog toys, cat litter, pill pockets, distilled water, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, hand soap, blankets.

As an extra incentive for donations, the first few donations will receive one free ticket voucher to Paw Patrol Live for PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” which comes to The Well September 23 – 24.

The fill the cruiser event will run from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.