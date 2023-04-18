The Greenville Police Department and Bon Secours Wellness Arena partnered with Project Host to give back to the greater Greenville area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville Police Department teamed up for the Fill the Cruisers Food Drive on Tuesday.

In collaboration with Project Host, a non-profit that feeds the hungry and trains the unemployed in the greater Greenville area, GPD filled up police cruisers with donated food items to support the Project Host Soup Kitchen.

Items donated included canned goods, packaged condiments, short pasta, canned meats, canned vegetables, powdered drink mixes, granola bars and cooking oils.