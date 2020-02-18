Film honoring Negro National League holds last public showing in Spartanburg Tuesday night

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Tuesday will be the last night you can catch a free screening honoring players of the Negro National League.

The viewing will happen on February 18 at 6 p.m. at the Spartanburg Community College Evans Auditorium.

Event organizers said “The Other Boys of Summer” is a documentary about racism, segregation, and civil rights in America, which is told through the lives of the Negro League baseball players. It is narrated by Cicely Tyson.

Spartanburg County Historical Association Director Suzanne Brooks said the film is appropriate for families and community members of all ages. The film shows unsung heroes and provides an opportunity to bring people together.

After viewing the film, producer Lauren Meyer and several local baseball legends associated with the Spartanburg Sluggers will respond in a panel discussion.

Spartanburg historian Luther Norman said it’s a human interest story and viewers should bring their tissues and prepare for a powerful story.

For more information on the film, visit theotherboysofsummer.com or The Other Boys of Summer on Facebook.

For more information on the director, visit tumbleweedprod.com