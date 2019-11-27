Final bridge at I-85/385 Gateway Project to open Dec. 6

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The final bridge in the I-85/385 Gateway Project will open to traffic beginning December 6.

In preparation for the new bridge opening, the exit from Interstate 385 southbound to Woodruff Road will be closed beginning at 9:00pm on December 4.

Drivers will be detoured to Exit 34 (Butler Road) where they will be turned around to I-385 northbound to Woodruff Road.

The new bridge will move the Woodruff Road exit on I-385 southbound around three-quarters of a mile closer to downtown Greenville from its current location.