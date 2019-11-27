Final bridge at I-85/385 Gateway Project to open Dec. 6

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The final bridge in the I-85/385 Gateway Project will open to traffic beginning December 6.

In preparation for the new bridge opening, the exit from Interstate 385 southbound to Woodruff Road will be closed beginning at 9:00pm on December 4.

Drivers will be detoured to Exit 34 (Butler Road) where they will be turned around to I-385 northbound to Woodruff Road.

The new bridge will move the Woodruff Road exit on I-385 southbound around three-quarters of a mile closer to downtown Greenville from its current location.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store