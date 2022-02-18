Final preparations being made for Bassmaster Classic

LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upstate is days away from one the biggest bass tournaments in the country.

After a 4-year hiatus, Anderson County was able to ‘reel’ back in the prestigious Bassmaster Classic.

“We think it’s going to be the best one we’ve ever had. It’s a wonderful thing, it’s a whole lot of fun,” Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns said.

The tournament is set for March 4 – 6, so with two weeks to go, Anderson County officials said they’re making some final preparations

“Putting together the game plan, the operations game plan that covers everything from staffing, security, volunteers,” Director of Visit Anderson Neil Paul said.

They’re expecting to ‘lure in’ over 120,000 people.

Paul said, “Everything is free. All events are free to the public. The spectators are encouraged to come out to participate or at the take-offs, expos, weigh-ins.”

The county is predicting the Upstate will make well over $25 million dollars from the weekend.

“Fisherman buying gas, spectators buying gas, everybody likes to eat primarily three times a day, so we expect our restaurants to be filled,” Burns said.

County administrators said they’ve also spent a lot of money to make to event what it is today.

“We’ve made a lot of improve to Greenpond Landing,” Burns said. “We now have the amphitheater, which is going to be a beautiful place, probably the most beautiful place that you could stage a weigh-in. So that’s going to be good. We’ve made some other, we put in a new dock and we’ve also done some minor improvements, grass covered some other areas. We think people will be blown away who were here the last time.”

Anderson isn’t the only Upstate county involved in the tournament.

Fishermen will have daily weigh-ins at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.