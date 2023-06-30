PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Preparations continued Friday ahead of former President Donald Trump’s visit to the Upstate.

The streets came alive as crews continued working around Main Street to set up the weekend event venue. Locals and out-of-towners were sporting their best Trump gear with anticipation for the rally.

“We’ve got Trump hats, shirts, stickers, anything that says Trump,” said Pickens resident, Jim Garner, outside of a tent decked out in red, white, and blue.

Inside the venue on Main Street, crews worked to set up stands, speakers, a jumbotron, and more.

Pickens resident Scott McManis waits in the front of the line Friday morning ahead of the Trump rally. McManis said he plans to camp out overnight to assure he has a good seat for Saturday’s event. (WSPA photo)

At the entrance, longtime Pickens resident Scott McManis was kicked back Friday morning. He made himself right at home for the long wait ahead of him.

“I’m waiting for tomorrow to get here,” he said.

McManis was the first person from South Carolina in line, behind a family from Virginia, and a man from Indiana.

“I’ve even got a Trump watch,” McManis said.

He was in line over 24 hours ahead of time. It’s something McManis said he’s done for several other Trump rallies with his wife.

“There’s people coming up to me,” he said. “I already met the chief of police and the people beside me.”

Event organizers said gates will open Saturday at 9 a.m. The nearby parking lots with shuttle access will open three hours beforehand at 6 a.m.

That includes parking at:

Pickens High School- 150 Torch Drive

Hagood Mill- 138 Hagood Mill Road

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative- 734 W. Main Street

“Anyone that’s planning to come we recommend they utilize the buses and carts we’ll have available and starting drinking water today,” said Pickens Fire Chief, Chris Elrod.

Elrod is one of the many fire responders preparing for the weekend of events.

“It starts at 8 a.m. with a 5k run, then we have the gates open at 9 a.m. for Trump on the east side of Main Street,” Elrod said. “That will be concluded when we start our Fourth of July event on the west side with bands and fireworks around 9 p.m.”

With thousands of people expected to be in town, Elrod said they worked closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement to finalize their plans.

“We knew that the heat index was going to be a factor for this event, so we started prepping for misting fans, water, cooling shelters. We had to change what we do typically, so we’ve got side-by-side carts and we’ve got walking teams,” said Elrod. “We feel like we’ve got a good plan together to address medical needs but also to prevent medical emergencies.”

Local officials expect between 20,000-30,000 people to attend. 7NEWS meteorologists are forecasting a hot day. Local officials encourage packing sunscreen and start hydrating before the event.

Watch the event live on Saturday on wspa.com.