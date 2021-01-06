Financial experts weigh in on the best ways to spend stimulus checks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Many Americans will receive a stimulus check direct deposited into their bank account or a check in the mail, but do you know the best way to spend that money?

Financial experts are weighing in on the most responsible ways to spend the $600 you receive.

Dixon Harrill Upstate SC Region Market Executive at Synovus Bank said making sure your immediate needs are met is most important. That means you aren’t behind on your health, your job or housing expenses.

Harrill also said it’s important to establish an emergency fund, that’s a total of 2-3 months of expenses to help in the instance of someone losing a job.

If you’re looking to donate the money, Harrill suggests looking into the charitable organization and where they spend their money. Websites like Guidestar and Charity Navigator help tell consumers where and how each charity spends their money.

If you don’t want to become a member of the above websites to monitor a charity’s spending, you can ask the organization directly for their 990 form. It’s public information and Harrill said the organization will have it available for tax purposes.

Harrill also said saving the money is ideal if possible. It’s easiest he said, to have it automatically deducted from your paycheck into a savings account and eventually a money market or investment account.