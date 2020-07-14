Fire at Asheville apartment building construction site ruled arson

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Asheville Fire Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Investigators say that a fire which destroyed an affordable housing development which was under construction in Asheville has been ruled arson.

Investigators from the Asheville Fire Department, Asheville Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal, and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said the fire at the apartment complex being built on Hilliard Avenue was the result of criminal activity.

Firefighters were called to the two-story building during the early morning hours of June 19.

The large fire quickly destroyed the building.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered by the ATF for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for setting the fire.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 or the ATF’s toll-free hotline at 888-283-8477.

  • (Source: Asheville Fire Department)
  • (Source: Asheville Fire Department)
  • (Source: Asheville Fire Department)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories