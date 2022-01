GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Fire Department responded to a Burger King fire Monday afternoon.

According to the fire chief, the call came in about 2:10 p.m. to the Burger King on W. Floyd Baker Blvd. The fire started in the grill area and spread to the exhaust system and motor on the roof.

Officials said everyone made it out and no injuries were reported.