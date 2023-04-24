SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A former bowling alley caught fire Monday afternoon in Spartanburg.

According to the City of Spartanburg Fire Department, firefighters responded to the former Star Lanes Bowling located at the corner of East Main Street and Webber Road to a working fire.

In the video, you can see smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters are at the scene putting the fire out.

The bowling alley closed in late November of 2021. 7NEWS previously reported that Tommy Express Car Wash is expected to be built at the top corner of the parking lot.