GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney City Fire Department said fireworks caused a fire at Limestone Courts Apartments Tuesday night.

According to Gaffney City Fire Department Facebook’s page, firefighters responded just before 11 p.m. on North Limestone Street to find a fire located in the roof and quickly put the fire out.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was determined to be fireworks, more specifically the improper use and discharging of fireworks.