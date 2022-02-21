Fire at Spartanburg Co. tank cleaning facility, DHEC responds

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There was a fire at a Spartanburg County tank cleaning facility Monday afternoon.

According to Spartanburg Emergency Management, there was a fire at 1 p.m. at National Tank Service on Tucapau Road near Highway 290 in Duncan.

National Tank Service was doing a routine wash of the tanker and were using costic wash to clean the tanker of leftover oil residue.

The North Spartanburg Fire Battalion said they believe the fire started when costic wash mixed with a substance in the tanker.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control has been called to the scene.

Poplar Springs and Reidville Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and there was no threat to the public.