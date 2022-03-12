UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to Union County Emergency Management, a fire broke out at a manufacturing plant in Union County.

According to UCEM, the call came on Friday night around 11:54 p.m. to Standard Textile located on Highpoint Drive.

Officials said the fire started around the exhaust stacks outside of the building and was described as “minor.”

Emergency management said they are able to put the fire out quickly and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.