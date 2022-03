ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A large fire broke out early Monday morning at an Asheville restaurant.

The fire broke out around 4:20am at the Strictly Wings on Sweeten Creek Road, according to the Asheville Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof of the building.

Firefighters said a portion of the restaurant’s roof collapsed in the fire.

Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.