COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire broke out at a recycling facility in Cowpens Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at A&E Recycling on Foster Street and Edgewood Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

Foster Street is closed in the area while crews work to put out the fire.

Spartanburg School District 3 said 90 students were bused from Cowpens Elementary School, located adjacent to the recycling facility, to the former Cowpens Middle School for safety and to make it easier for pickup.

