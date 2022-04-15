HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Patients had to be relocated after a fire broke out Friday afternoon at Pardee UNC Health hospital in Hendersonville.

According to the city of Hendersonville, firefighters were called to the hospital around 2:45pm.

Fire was found on the second and third floors of the hospital. The fire was brought under control by 3:30pm.

Officials said all patients are safe and they have relocated 60 to other parts of the hospital. 19 behavioral health patients were taken to an alternate secure location.

The fire department remains on scene to remove smoke from the building and assist hospital staff.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.