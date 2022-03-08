PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Cateechee Mill in Pickens County caught fire and burned overnight.

Firefighters were called to the mill on Cateechee Trail around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The mill is located on a steep hill overlooking Twelve Mile Creek.

According to the Central Fire Department, about 70% of the building was on fire when they arrived.

Weather conditions and tricky terrain hampered efforts to get the fire under control, which took several hours.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Fire departments from Clemson, Liberty, and Easley responded to assist with the fire.

Officials said the mill had previously caught fire about a year ago.