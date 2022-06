SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Firefighters battled a fire which broke out Monday night at a home in Spartanburg County.

The fire happened around 9:15 p.m. at a house on Mayfield Road just off of Freeman Farm Road near Greer.

Officials said the fire started in a bedroom at the home and spread to the attic.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 10:30 p.m.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.