UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire burned multiple buildings and around two acres of forest Thursday in Union County.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at a home on Monarch Highway.

A house along with two out buildings were damaged in the fire which also burned two acres of forest.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters said the fire was extinguished by 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported.