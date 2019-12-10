Fire crews investigating fire at Cannon’s Restaurant in Greer

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
fire truck fire fighters generic_141222

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded early Tuesday morning to a fire at Cannon’s Restaurant in Greer.

According to the City of Greer Fire Department, the fire at the restaurant located at 409 Trade Street was reported at about 12:11 a.m.

The Greer, Pelham Batesville, Boiling Springs, Taylors and Tyger River fire departments all responded to the scene.

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the back of the building, according to Greer FD.

No injuries were reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Josh Holzheimer said the City of Greer Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store