Fire crews investigating fire at Cannon’s Restaurant in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded early Tuesday morning to a fire at Cannon’s Restaurant in Greer.

According to the City of Greer Fire Department, the fire at the restaurant located at 409 Trade Street was reported at about 12:11 a.m.

The Greer, Pelham Batesville, Boiling Springs, Taylors and Tyger River fire departments all responded to the scene.

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the back of the building, according to Greer FD.

No injuries were reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Josh Holzheimer said the City of Greer Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.