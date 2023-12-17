ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Technical Rescue Team and other fire crews responded to a person who fell off a bridge Saturday night.

According to officials, the rescue team was called around 11:06 p.m. to assist Homeland Park Fire in rescuing a patient who fell 40 feet off the bridge.

Crews were able to extricate the patient quickly and they were treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the patient is unknown at this time.

