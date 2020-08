COLUMBUS, N.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded Wednesday morning to a fire at an apartment complex in Columbus.

Firefighters responded at about 5:30 a.m. to Ashley Meadows Apartments, located at 113 Ashley Meadows Circle, according to Columbus Fire Chief Tony Priester.

Priester said everyone was able to get out of the apartments safely.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as information becomes available.