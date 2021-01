SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Three townhouses were damaged during a fire early Friday morning in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg City Fire Department officials said firefighters responded at about 1:30 a.m. to Magnolia Townhomes on East Blackstock Road.

Firefighters told 7 News no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting seven people who have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire marshal will continue to investigate.