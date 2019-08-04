Fire damages apartment building in Greenwood

Fire damages apartment building in Greenwood County, August 3, 2019

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Officials say 23 people have been displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Greenwood County, Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:30pm at the Deerfield Apartments on Emerald Road.

Eight apartments were damaged by the fire, according to Greenwood County Emergency Management.

Firefighters are still at the scene of the fire putting out hot spots.

The Red Cross is assisting families whose homes were damaged by the fire.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.

