SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County diner announced it is closed due to damages from a fire Wednesday morning.

The Peach Blossom Diner located at 910 Hospitality Drive said due to the fire causing a lot of damage to their kitchen, they will be temporarily closed.

The restaurant said that they are working on getting the building cleaned and receiving new equipment as soon as possible in order to return back to servicing their customers.

The diner will remain closed until further notice according to the restaurant.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.