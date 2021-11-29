Fire damages public works building in Clinton

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – The public works building in Clinton was damaged Monday afternoon when a fire broke out.

According to the Clinton Fire Department, the fire started in a warehouse at the back of the building on Gray Street.

Firefighters arrived to the scene to find heavy smoke.

Multiple fire departments responded to assist the Clinton Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the cause of the fire due to it being a city building but officials said arson is not suspected.